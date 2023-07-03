SUVs drive Mahindra sales in June at 32,585 units despite short-term disruption

Mahindra & Mahindra has reported that it witnessed an overall year-on-year sales growth of 15% in June at 62,429 units. The company's volume driver remained its SUV portfolio, logging in a sales growth of 22% in domestic market at 32,585 units last month as against 26,620 units sold in the corresponding month a year ago. Overall, including exports, the OEM sold 33,986 units of SUVs last month.

The growth has been achieved despite a temporary disruption. The company said that its sales volume for SUVs was restricted by a short-term disruption in engine-related parts at the supplier end. The semiconductor supply constraints for specific parts such as Air Bag ECU also continued in June.

Mahindra's total passenger vehicle sales witnessed a 21% growth at 32,588 units as compared to 26,880 units sold in the corresponding month a year ago. The company's total exports saw a slight decline of 10% from 2,777 units sold in June of 2022 to 2,505 units sold last month.

