SUVs drive Mahindra sales in June at 32,585 units despite short-term disruption

Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Mahindra & Mahindra has reported that it witnessed an overall year-on-year sales growth of 15% in June at 62,429 units. The company's volume driver remained its SUV portfolio, logging in a sales growth of 22% in domestic market at 32,585 units last month as against 26,620 units sold in the corresponding month a year ago. Overall, including exports, the OEM sold 33,986 units of SUVs last month.
The growth has been achieved despite a temporary disruption. The company said that its sales volume for SUVs was restricted by a short-term disruption in engine-related parts at the supplier end. The semiconductor supply constraints for specific parts such as Air Bag ECU also continued in June.
Mahindra's total passenger vehicle sales witnessed a 21% growth at 32,588 units as compared to 26,880 units sold in the corresponding month a year ago. The company's total exports saw a slight decline of 10% from 2,777 units sold in June of 2022 to 2,505 units sold last month.