Survey shows EVs from Tesla and electric SUVs are less reliable in this country

Electric vehicles from Tesla and other competitive brands are among the least reliable models sold in the United States observed Consumer Reports which is a nonprofit organisation that evaluates services and products. The reason for this underconfidence in EVs is the risks that often come with new technology. The organisation also added that Tesla which is the most valuable EV company stood at 27 out of 28 brands, just ahead of Ford Motor Co's Lincoln brand.

Consumer Reports director of vehicle testing Jake Fisher in a report by Reuters stated that electric SUVs as a vehicle segment is at the bottom of the reliability scale. “Among electric SUVs, Ford Motor Co's Mustang Mach-E is the only one with above-average reliability," he added. He also informed that Consumer Reports recommends Tesla Model 3 sedan and rates its reliability as ‘average.’ However, Fisher shared that the rest of the vehicles from Tesla are below average.

(Also read | Tesla recalls 7,600 cars in US for potential air bag issue)

Tesla's best-selling vehicle which is the Model Y SUV often got issues such as poorly fitted body panels, leaks and climate control. Tesla's Model X SUV too has problems with the falcon-wing doors, said Fisher. The organisation also criticised the EV major's Autopilot and Full Self Driving automated driving systems. It said that there are serious concerns that if users depend too much on the technology though this issue did not factor into the reliability scores.

(Also read | Tesla fights a $162.2 million lawsuit. Blame it on Elon Musk's tweet)

Calling the full self-driving as a feature of convenience, Fisher shared that manufacturers are using EVs as a technological testbed. “Those are the things that go wrong," he was quoted saying as in the report. The top-ranked brand overall in the survey was Lexus, and eight of the ten top-scoring brands were Japanese. That continues a long-running trend.