Supply chain snarls could cost automakers $210 billion this year, forecast finds
2 min read. Updated: 23 Sep 2021, 10:16 AM IST
Reuters
High prices and tight supplies of commodities such as steel and plastic resin are driving up costs and forcing automakers to curtail production.
Further, supplies of semiconductors have been hit in the past few months by a Covid surge in Malaysia, which has hobbled production at important suppliers.
Global automakers could lose $210 billion in revenue this year because of supply chain disruptions, nearly double a forecast earlier this year, consulting firm Alixpartners said Thursday.
A shortage of semiconductors is just part of the problem, Alixpartners said in a new forecast. High prices and tight supplies of commodities such as steel and plastic resin are driving up costs and forcing automakers to curtail production.
In May, the firm predicted automakers would lose $110 billion in revenue and fall 3.9 million vehicles short of production plans for the year.
The dour new forecast comes amid warnings from automakers and commercial truck manufacturers that semiconductor shortages and commodity price spikes are not easing as 2021 heads into its final months, as industry executives had hoped they would.
Last week, IHS Markit slashed its global auto industry production outlook for 2021 and 2022.
In the US market, vehicle sales have begun to slow because inventories on dealer lots are around 20 days' supply, less than half the normal levels, said Dan Hearsch, a managing director in Alixpartners auto practice.