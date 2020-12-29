Studds Thunder D7 Decor helmet launched with 'dynamic ventilation system'

Studds Accessories on Tuesday announced the launch of its Thunder D7 Decor helmet at ₹1,795. It is a full-face helmet with mirror visor and benefits from several safety and convenience features such as UV resistant paint, regulated density EPS, and dynamic ventilation system. It has been designed with air vents at top and chin with hot air exhausts at the back.

For comfort, it has been given a hypoallergenic and replaceable liner as well as quick release visor and chin strap. The company claims that the outer shell of the helmet is injected with a special high impact grade of thermoplastic for extra added protection.

The Thunder D7 Decor has been made available in seven different colour options including Red, Neon Yellow, Matt Blue, Matt Turquoise, Matt Red, Matt Neon Yellow and Matt Neon Green. As per Studds, its UV resistant paint protects the outer shell of the helmet from fading with a long-lasting and rich finish. It has been introduced in three sizes - Medium(570MM), Large(580MM) and Extra Large(600M).

As per the company, the new helmet benefits from an aerodynamic shape which reduces the overall drag pressure when the vehicle is in motion. Also, its quick-release feature has been designed to provide the rider utmost convenience when changing the visors.