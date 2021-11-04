State governments reduce VAT on fuel following centre's excise duty cut

On the eve of Diwali, on late Wednesday, the central government has announced an excise duty cut of ₹5 and ₹10 for petrol and diesel respectively. This move brought a major relief bringing a big cut in the incessantly rising price of motor fuels. With this, the petrol and diesel prices across India have become cheaper by ₹5 and ₹10 respectively from Thursday. Interestingly, immediately after the reduction of excise duty on motor fuels, several state governments too have announced a cut in their respective VAT rates.

The retail price of petrol and diesel combine several components such as excise duty, freight charges, variable Vat amounts, dealer commission etc. The centre and state government taxes contribute nearly 50 per cent of the retail price of both petrol and diesel.

Here is a list of the states that have reduced VAT on motor fuels.