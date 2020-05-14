As Mahindra and Mahindra's plant in US' Auburn Hills prepared to resume operations, Anand Mahindra on Thursday took to Twitter to wish employees of Mahindra Automotive North America the very best.

Mahindra, who is the chairman of Mahindra Group, is quite active on Twitter and he chose the micro-blogging site to send across his message. "Start well, start safe... Best wishes to you all, Team @MahindraAutoNA," he wrote.

The Mahindra plant in Michigan's Auburn Hills is its first such facility in the US and it produces an off-road vehicle called Roxor. In 2019, the company had revealed plans of opening its second plant in the country, possibly in Flint which is also in the state of Michigan. “A significant facility expansion is envisioned to support manufacturing and assembly of new products for the U.S. market," the company had said in a statement."

Whether Covid-19-related developments have had an effect on those plans for a second plant is not known but the Auburn Hills facility had switched to production of PPE kits in recent weeks to contribute in the fight against the pandemic. A food truck was also flagged off to provide meals to frontline workers in Oakland county.

With several US states gradually looking at allowing resumption of businesses, MANA's plant will now go back to manufacturing vehicles and company executives have said they will remain in touch with locals officials for updates even as they keep health and safety of employees as priority.