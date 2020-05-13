Mahindra & Mahindra on Wednesday announced the launch of its new 'Contactless Service Experience’ to ensure vehicles being brought into workshops are attended to in a safe and secure manner, both for owners as well as employees attending to the car.

Mahindra claims that owners will now be able to receive a live video stream of recommended repairs straight from the service bay at the workshop. Called CustomerLIVE by the company, it will allow service advisors to go live with customers over video to explain the repairs identified during vehicle examination.

(Also read: Mahindra announces four-step 'Own-Online' platform for car-buying needs)

The company further informed that all repair information and records will now be made available through its With You Hamesha mobile application. "Owners will be able to view their repair orders including the parts used, job operations carried out and other associated costs including providing necessary approvals and payments online," the press statement read.

Additionally, owners can also opt for service-related documents and other such updates via WhatsApp. Payments can be made digitally which would negate the need for handling paper documents or currency notes.

Mahindra has currently opened close to 300 customer touchpoints across India, which is approximately 30% of the company’s overall network.