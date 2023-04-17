Home Auto News Square Wheeled Bicycle? Yes, Re Tooling Of A Machine Can Do Wonders

After this, the builder takes original bicycle tyre and cuts it into slivers that correspond to the steel pieces in the track. The rubber is then held to the track using screws and the whole finished piece rotates around the square wheel frames, looking like a bicycle from a different universe because who really rides such bicycles on Earth?

A notable change made on the bicycle is that unlike a traditional bicycle that sends power from the crank to the center of the rear wheel through a chain, this modified machine sends power from the crank through two other gears before stepping down and turning an exterior gear on the tread itself. This is because the center of these wheels won’t be rotating, thus the builder had to do something about this.

And while shorts of the bicycle running smoothly on the squared wheels are seen, these are just of the straight road. We do not know if the bicycle will perform equally smoothly while climbing hills or inclined slopes. And yet, the bicycle looks absolutely stunning when in action.

