2023 Distinguished Gentleman's Ride to be held on May 21. Why you should participate

The 2023 edition of the iconic Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride (DGR) will be held on May 21 across the globe
The Distinguished Gentleman's Ride is held every year to increase awareness about prostate cancer research and issues related to men’s mental health
The annual event also helps raise funds to support both causes
Triumph Motorcycles has been the official supporter of DGR since 2014 and this year mark’s the 10th edition of the British biker maker’s association
Triumph recently unveiled the limited edition Bonneville T120 to celebrate its association with DGR
The 2023 Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride will be held in over 30 cities across India on May 21
The event will see classic motorcycles in attendance with the riders putting their best suits on to look the part
The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride is a global event and was hosted in over 121 countries and 804 cities in 2022
The DGR has witnessed participation of over 3.4 lakh classic motorcycle riders globally since its inception. The event has collected over $37.5 million for its causes