HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto News You Won't Believe The Big Bucks Singaporeans Must Pay Just To Gain Right To Buy New Car

60 lakh plus cost of car? Singaporeans must pay big bucks to own new vehicle

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 06 Oct 2023, 09:02 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

It isn't easy buying a new car in Singapore. It is not just about walking into a showroom, selecting a model, paying for it and driving out. The tiny island nation has limited space and has always prioritised popularising public transport options. In fact, anyone wanting to buy a new car has to first a Certificate of Entitlement (COE), something which has been in force since 1990. But recently, the cost of getting a COE has surged.

Singapore
File photo of Singapore. Image has been used for representational purpose.
Singapore
File photo of Singapore. Image has been used for representational purpose.

The COE is essentially a bidding process that allows a resident in Singapore the right to drive a car for a period of 10 years. There are categories of vehicles listed out and each category has a limited number of available quotas. Despite the relatively expensive prices, locals have almost always exceeded the number. This is also true for the latest round here, despite a sizeable hike in the COE costs.

The most affordable is the lowest category or Category A. This refers to vehicles with an engine capacity of up to 1.6 litres or power output of up to 130 hp. COE costs are at S$104,000 or approximately 60 lakh. For large vehicles, ones with engine capacity of over 1.6 litres or power output in excess of 130 hp, the COE cost is now at S$146,002 or approximately 88 lakh.

In a nation where the average annual income is at around S$70,000 or approximately 42 lakh, the COE costs are indeed very steep. But because the quota numbers are relatively small - in lower hundreds for most categories, the bids almost always outnumber the available slots.

Reports further highlight that while COE costs had declined in 2020 owing to locals preferring to use mass-transit options, the demand for personal mobility surged through the Covid years, putting pressure on Singapore's efforts to keep personal cars to a limited number.

(With inputs from CarScoops)

First Published Date: 06 Oct 2023, 09:02 AM IST
TAGS: Car sales Auto sales

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
5% OFF
Godrej aer O – Hanging Car Air Freshener | Car Accessories | Cool Aqua (7.5g)
Rs. 94 Rs. 99
Amazon_Logo
70% OFF
VENO Portable High Power 2 in 1 Car Vacuum Cleaner | USB Rechargeable Wireless Handheld Car Vacuum Cleaner Traveling, Camping Reusable and Sustainable (2 in 1 Vacuum Cleaner)
Rs. 899 Rs. 2,999
Amazon_Logo
SHAYONAM Dent Removal Kit - Powerful Car Dent Repair Kit - Suction Cup Dent Puller Handle Lifter and Dent Repair Puller for Car Body Dent, Glass, Tiles and Mirror (Plastic)
Rs. 349
Amazon_Logo
5% OFF
Godrej aer O – Hanging Car Air Freshener | Car Accessories | Musk After Smoke (7.5g)
Rs. 94 Rs. 99
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.