Skoda to spearhead global development of MQB A0 platform

Skoda has recently announced that it will spearhead the development of the MQB A0 platform-based models for the Volkswagen Group. The latest annoucement has been rolled out after the company has successfully adapted the MQB A0 IN platform which is India-specific derivative of the MQB A0 platform. For the record, MQB A0 IN has spawned out models such as the new Skoda Kushaq and VW Taigun.

“By assuming responsibility for the MQB-A0 Global Platform, Skoda Auto is in charge of the worldwide development of a platform for the first time. We are applying our development expertise, taking on even more responsibility within the Volkswagen Group and at the same time strengthening Skoda Auto’s headquarters as an important European development centre for the Group," said Thomas Schäfer, Skoda Auto CEO.

With the latest annoucement, Skoda will be responsible for the development of the platform for high growth potential regions inculuding India, Russia, Africa as well as the ASEAN countries and Latin America. This is a direct indication that like India, Skoda will take the front seat for the making of region-specfic iteration of the global MQB A0 platform that will make the base/entry-level models from VW and Skoda in these regions.

In India, Skoda has been sucessful in implating the India-specific MQB A0 IN platform in the new-gen models which has formed a base for the group's India 2.0 plan. “Our development team has a deep understanding of the entry-level segments. We are now bringing this to bear with the development of the MQB-A0 Global Platform. For us, this is a great award and at the same time strong motivation to make the project a success. Based on this platform, new models will be created that are precisely tailored to the diverse customer needs in the various regions," said Johannes Neft, Skoda Auto board member for technical development.

After the Skoda Kushaq, and VW Taigun, two more are models are currently in the pipeline that are set to debut in India by next year.