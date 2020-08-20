Skoda introduces ‘SuperCare’ and Extended Warranty Program for Indian customers

Skoda Auto on Thursday introduced its new 'SuperCare' program for its Indian customers. Earlier known as 'Service Maintenance Package', the latest 'Skoda SuperCare' program offers attractive cost benefits with preventive maintenance along with wear and tear repair work for up to four years.

The company says that the new 'Skoda SuperCare' package safeguards against spare parts price hike and labour charge inflation. It also assures job work by Skoda certified technicians and guarantees authentic fitments with two years or unlimited kilometres part warranty.

The service can be redeemed at all authorized Skoda Auto dealership facilities across India. It can also be transferred to a subsequent owner at the time of vehicle resale.

It is going cost ₹29,999 (starting price) for the new customers which can avail the 'SuperCare' facility for 4 years or 60,000 km. Customers are free to choose Standard, Enhanced, or Comprehensive options within 12 months from the date of new car purchase (or the first service, whichever is earlier).

As far as existing customers go, the plan is going to be available at a starting price of ₹15,777. These customers can avail the program for 2 years or 30,000 km.

Package description:

In the Standard pack, customers will be able to entail engine oil, oil filter, drain plug, washer, air / pollen / fuel filter, spark plug, brake fluid, V belt, HALDEX coupling oil, ATF, etc. as per the comppany's maintenance schedule.

The 'Enhanced Package' additionally provides front windshield wipers, front and rear brake pads and disc, etc. The high-spec 'Comprehensive Package' entails battery, flywheel, and clutch assembly i.e. the clutch plate, pressure plate and release bearing, over and above the previous packages.

Apart from the 'Skoda SuperCare' program, the company on Thursday also introduced a unique 100% manufacturer’s extended warranty program, at a starting price of ₹30,975.