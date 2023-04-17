Skoda Enyaq iV's concept grille tells pedestrians when it's safe to cross road

Skoda is working on a new technology for its cars' grilles that would display illuminated signs, telling pedestrians if it is safe to cross he road. The project is being tested on a Skoda Enyaq iV and it is as part of a wider trial scheme that looks to make roads safer for children, senior citizens and people with disabilities.

The new tech replaces Enyaq iV's backlit crystal face grille with a new body featuring LED strip holders. These programmable LEDs can be controlled separately, making it possible to create unique animations and enabling vehicle-to-pedestrian communication.

When the car approaches a pedestrian crossing, it displays warning signs for those waiting to cross in advance, signalling them to stop. When the car stops and allows pedestrians to cross, it displays green arrows, for example, to tell them it’s safe to cross. Once they have crossed, and the car is about to set off, it displays a different signal to warn pedestrians that the car is moving.

Skoda believes this technology could help reduce the number of pedestrian injuries in the UK.

The symbols currently being tested include green arrows, a green person, a warning triangle or a red triangle with a cross. Part of these symbols is also a warning sign, signaling that the vehicle is unable to stop as it approaches pedestrian crossing.

Skoda's project is a part of a wider trial as part of the Urban Mobility initiative of the European Institute of Innovation and Technology (EIT). However, this is not something completely new in the auto industry as similar systems have been used in autonomous vehicle concepts from many other automakers.

Another technology called IPA2X robotic rover is also being worked on by EIT for similar cause. It is being designed to help children, senior citizens and people with disabilities cross the road.

