Skoda Enyaq iV EV registers more than 40,000 deliveries worldwide

Skoda Auto on Monday has announced that it has delivered 8,78,200 vehicles around the world last year despite challenges such as the ongoing global semiconductor shortage and the pandemic. The Czech automaker also informed that it has delivered around 45,000 all-electric Enyaq iV stating it as a successful start in the markets.

The automaker is expecting that the semiconductor supply situation may gradually improve in the second half of this year. With new products on the line such as the all-electric Enyaq Coupe iV and Koraq, Skoda is aiming to create positive momentum in terms of sales this year. It is going to unveil the new Enyaq Coupe iV on January 31.

Skoda CEO Thomas Schafer said that 2021 was one of the most challenging years in the company's history due to the pandemic and semiconductor shortage that slowed down its growth of it. “Thanks to the flexibility and resourcefulness of the Skoda team, as well as the close cooperation with our social partner KOVO and suppliers, we managed to steer the company through the year successfully and deliver a respectable result. We expect the semiconductor supply situation to gradually ease in the second half of the year. I am looking ahead with confidence; we have many new products in the pipeline, including the Enyaq Coupe iV, we are experiencing very high customer demand, and we have a highly motivated team," Schafer added.

Coming to India, the company launched Kushaq last year and registered a total delivery of 22,800 vehicles compared to the 10,900 vehicles that it sold in the same period in the preceding year. Last month, it delivered 3,500 vehicles which is a growth of 156.2 per cent compared to the 1,400 vehicles it delivered in the same period in 2020. Skoda saw a fall in sales in China as its numbers stood at 71,200 compared to the 1,73,000 vehicles that it delivered in 2020.

