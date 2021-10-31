Skoda confirms end of production of Rapid sedan in India; last batch on sale

Skoda Auto India has ended the production of its Rapid compact sedan in the country, the company's Director - Sales and Marketing, Zac Hollis confirmed the while responding to a user's query on social media platform Twitter. He revealed that the last batch of the sedan in Matte version is now on sale in the company's showrooms.

The Rapid Matte edition was introduced by the car maker earlier in October and features a Carbon Steel Matte colour theme and Tellur Grey interior colour. Skoda rapid Matte Edition also gets Black leatherette and Alcantara inserts inside the cabin.

Hollis further added that Skoda Rapid has so far garnered 100,000 customers in the country, and has attracted 10% of the segment share this year. “Rapid production has now finished with last batch of cars the incredible Matt effect cars now in showrooms," he wrote in the Twitter reply. Skoda had earlier also confirmed that there will be no more new models or facelifts of the Rapid sedan in India any more.

The Skoda Rapid sedan is set to be replaced by all-new Skoda Slavia model, which is scheduled to be unveiled in the country on November 18. The successor of Rapid will likely be a more premium version. The new sedan will be offered with a choice of two TSI engines, as well as a host of safety features including six airbags and more.

Skoda Slavia, which has been teased by the company multiple times wearing a camouflage, stands 4,541 mm in length, 1,752 mm in width and has a height of 1,487 mm. The sedan will come with a wheelbase of 2,651 mm. It is based on the MQB-A0-IN platform, which it shares with all new generation Skoda and Volkswagen cars like Kushaq and Taigun SUVs.

Skoda Slavia will be the Czech automaker's third model to be introduced in India this year.