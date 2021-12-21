Skoda celebrates 20 years in India by creating a 3D projection at Rohtang pass

Skoda has complete 20 years of operations in the Indian market and as a celebration of this milestone, the carmaker went on to conquer a height of 10,942 feet above sea level at Rohtang pass in Himachal Pradesh. The carmaker created a 3D film about completing 20 years here and projected it at a mountain peak at the height.

Skoda claims to have created the highest 3D projection in the country on a rock face in Rohtang pass. The initiative is a part of Skoda's campaign called 'Conquering the Unconquerable' and it took a team of 156 and three months of extensive planning to execute the goal. The crew put in 54,000 man hours in six days and used 12 projectors to create the 3D projection.

The goal of the campaign was to showcase Skoda's motto of going beyond to achieve perfection. “The idea… was to create history by taking on the mightiest and craft a story on achieving the unimaginable. We are confident that the beauty of this activation will touch hearts and minds across our consumer base." said Tarun Jha, Head of Marketing at Skoda Auto India. Adding to this, the company's Brand Director Zac Hollis said, “Skoda's presence in India for the last two decades has been a fulfilling journey."

The automaker is now looking at launching the Kodiaq SUV in the country in January and has already started its production at its manufacturing facility in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. The facelift model features various design and aerodynamic improvements on the outside and in the cabin. Skoda Kodiaq was first introduced in the country and the world in 2017.

The facelift model is based on the carmaker's internationally acclaimed MQB platform, and further builds on its safety, driving dynamics, comfort and technology quotients.