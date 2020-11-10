Skoda Auto India introduces car leasing service for Rapid TSI and Superb models

Skoda Auto India has announced the introduction of car leasing service called 'Clever Lease' starting at ₹22,580 for a month. The leasing service is offered as plain, dry or wet lease for the Skoda Rapid TSI as well as the new Superb.

Customers can avail monthly rentals for a tenure of 24, 36, 48 and 60 months on the eligible Skoda car models. The service will cater to retail and corporate customers across segments including salaried individuals, working professionals, small and medium business enterprises, corporate entities, and public sector units/undertakings.

In the first phase, the lease programme will be offered across eight metropolitan cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata and Hyderabad. In the subsequent phase, the programme will be rolled out nationwide as part of the 'INDIA 2.0' project.

Skoda's Clever Lease programme is inclusive of various benefits and services such as road tax, insurance, breakdown assistance, accidental repairs, end to end maintenance, scheduled tyre and battery changes, and a replacement vehicle.

Skoda is banking upon the transforming mobility scenario with its leasing solution that offers customized services, subscription based payment models, zero down payment, and a complete avoidance of an unregulated resale market. "(Skoda expects) leasing to grow multi fold over the next couple of years and with the tangible benefits of 'Clever Lease', (it intends) to suitability cater the demand of a generation that weighs convenience over ownership," said Zac Hollis, Brand Director -Skoda Auto India.

Skoda's leasing programme is being offered in partnership with ORIX Auto Infrastructure Services Ltd.