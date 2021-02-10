Six million pickups, SUVs part of GM recall to check airbag inflator

General Motors has issued a recall order in the US which covers nearly six million units of pickups and SUVs that the car maker has sold in the country at various times. The suspected problem is once again believed to relate to the Takata airbags which have been a pain point for a number of auto companies around the world and has resulted in over 100 million vehicles being recalled so far.

According to a report in GM Authority, the American car maker is the latest to issue an official recall order to check a possible fault in the airbag inflator in pickups and SUVs made between 2007 and 2014. Models like Chevrolet's Silverado, Avalanche, Tahoe and Suburban, and GMC's Sierra, Yukon and Yukon XL, and Cadillac Escalade are part of the massive recall order.

The same report highlights that owners of affected cars will be notified and will need to bring in their vehicles for an inspection at the nearest authorized workshop.

This is hardly the first time GM has had to issue a recall order to check possible faults in the airbags. In November of last year, seven million units were recalled across the world, most of these being in the US. The US transport authority - NHTSA - has been cracking down on car makers to ensure that all suspected faults are checked and had imposed a hefty fine on Hyundai and Kia for not doing so. GM too had previously petitioned NHTSA in a bid to avoid recalls. But to no avail.

The problem with faulty Takata airbags has seen several major car makers issue a number of recalls in a number of countries the world over. Estimates suggest 27 people have lost their lives, either directly or indirectly due to the problematic airbags. In November of last year, a a BMW driver died due to a shrapnel from the exploding airbag during a crash.

Takata, a Japan-based company, is now responsible for the largest-ever recall in the automotive world ever.