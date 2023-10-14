Copyright © HT Media Limited
Shubhman Gill stars in TVS Ronin's new campaign. Check it out

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 14 Oct 2023, 13:27 PM
TVS Motor Company has announced that Indian cricketer, Shubhman Gill will be starring in Ronin's latest campaign. People who test-ride the Ronin at TVS dealerships, answer cricket quizzes and share the experience online by tagging the manufacturer can stand a chance to win the World Cup Edition of the TVS Ronin.

Shubhman Gill with World Cup Edition of the TVS Ronin.

The Ronin is known for its unique design language. It has a blend of retro and modern. The motorcycle uses all-LED lamps with a signature T-shaped pilot lamp for the headlamp, asymmetric speedometer, exhaust and muffler design, chain cover, nine-inch spoke alloy wheels, and block tread tyres.

TVS is using a new 225 cc oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine that produces 20.4 PS and a peak torque of 19.93 Nm. The engine is mated to a 5-speed slick-shifting gearbox. The exhaust note on the motorcycle is also quite nice and has a nice burbling sound to it.

In terms of features, there is a digital instrument cluster, silent starter, Glide Through Technology, rain and urban ABS modes and a Bluetooth-connected SmartXonnect application which supports voice assist, turn-by-turn navigation, incoming call alert/receive, and ride analysis

TVS offers the Ronin in three variants - Single Tone single-channel ABS, Dual Tone single-channel and Triple Tone dual-channel. They are priced at 1.49 lakh, 1.57 lakh and 1.69 lakh respectively. All prices are ex-showroom.

Also Read : TVS Ronin 225 road test review: A kaleidoscope of possibilities

Vimal Sumbly, Head of Business – Premium, TVS Motor Company said, “TVS RONIN’s journey began from a blank canvas. One year later, our #Unscripted modern-retro is inspiring thousands across India to write their own stories, their own way. With our latest campaign, we’re cementing that very ideology by collaborating with Shubman Gill, a promising young icon himself. The idea is to inspire riders everywhere to go where their heart takes them and follow no script."

