Selling your car? Five things to do to ensure you get the best price possible

The most important thing to do to boost the resale value of your car is cosmetic upgrade as appearance is the first factor any buyer will look at.

When people sell their cars, they try to get maximum returns out of it. Often, motorists think that they will have to make huge investments on the car to get better resale value. However, that's not the case always. If thought about creatively, some Do-It-Yourself (DIY) ideas can help increase the resale value of the car without having to spend too much on it.

The most important thing to do is cosmetic upgrade as appearance is the first factor any buyer will look at. One can be instantly put off from a car if it is dirty or has chipped paintwork. Thus fixing the look of the car is the first and foremost thing to do before listing your car for sale.

(Also read | This man offers cars, bikes worth ₹1.2 crore as Diwali gifts for employees)

Here are a few tips to keep in mind to maximize the resale value of your car:

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

1.Touch-up your car's looks:

Cars get some scratches and marks on the paintwork with continuous use. But minor cosmetic scrapes can easily be painted over with just a few simple steps such as cleaning, priming, painting and polishing. A smooth paint finish enhances the look of the car and increases the possibility of the vehicle being sold at a higher resale price.

2. Repair wear and tear:

Small wears and tears on places such as seats are another straightforward way of increasing the car's resale value. For this, one can use a simple DIY seat repairing kit, leather glue, or touch up pens that help fix little wears and tears on the car's seats.

3. Upgrade headlights:

Upgrading the headlights to something in LED or HID can give a newer look to the car. Vehicles with new bulbs will appear safer with a high performance level and well looked after. Headlights can also be changed at home.

4. Get new tyres:

It may be a good idea to fit new tyres on the vehicle. This will instantly give a boost to the resale value of the vehicle, giving it a smarter appeal.

5. Clean the vehicle well:

This is the most inexpensive tip and can be done using a bit of elbow grease. One can also hire a professional car cleaner and/or valet service.

First Published Date: