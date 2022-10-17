This man offers cars, bikes worth 1.2 crore as Diwali gifts for employees

The gifts included the likes of Maruti Suzuki Swift hatchback and bikes and scooters from Hero MotoCorp. There were eight cars and 18 two-wheelers gifted to the employees of the popular jewellery outlet.

It's going to be a happy Diwali for as many as 26 employees of Challani Jewellery Mart after its owner decided to offer cars and bikes as Diwali bonanza this year. The employees of the Chennai-based jewellery outlet were gifted with as many as eight cars and 18 two-wheelers by Jayanthi Lal Chayanthi, the owner of the jewellery shop. The 26 vehicles, which also include Maruti Suzuki Swift hatchback and bikes and scooters from Hero MotoCorp, cost the owner ₹1.2 crore.

His gesture won hearts of the employees when the owner offered them the Diwali gifts during a grand ceremony recently. Jayanthi Lal Chayanthi was quoted by news agency ANI that his employees were like his second family and that they had supported him through thick and thin in the jewellery business. Chayanthi said, "This is to encourage their work and add something special to their lives. They have worked with me in all ups and downs in my business and helped me earn profits."

"I wanted to treat them like my family members by giving them such surprises. I am very happy wholeheartedly after this. Every owner should respect their staff and colleagues by giving them gifts," Chayanthi added as some of his employees even got emotional at the surprise that awaited them.

The jewellery store also shared a post on its social media platform which read, “We have a Special DNA running inside our organisation and that is uncontainable Love, be it towards or customers or our employees we ensure they are just lived unconditionally……. To us for helping be us, thanks to them (sic)."

