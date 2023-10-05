Indonesian man coverts Volkswagen ID.Buzz into Scooby-Doo themed mystery van

Do you remember the mystery van from the cartoon show Scooby-Doo? Well, a mimic of it is now available in real life. A tuner from Indonesia has turned a Volkswagen ID.Buzz into a Scooby-Doo themed van, paying homage to the original mystery vehicle. The theme wrap around the ID.Buzz stands out and has been brought to life by TeckWrap.

All the colours on the body wrap accurately mimic the colors and design of the original Mystery Machine from the cartoon show. The front bumper is finished in bright green while the rest of the fascia, the pillars, and the roof are finished in turquoise. The green theme continues along the sides where the characters from Scooby-Doo are visible.

Apart from the livery, other changes on the ID.Buzz include overhauling of its suspension by Concept Motorsport Indonesia, and equipping it with a set of KW V3 coilovers, one of the more popular aftermarket coilover options out there. Thanks to these coilovers, the car can now be raised and lowered easily while also significantly improving its handling. Further, a special set of aftermarket wheels with black spokes and chrome barrels enhance the look of the theme van.

Volkswagen has started the deliveries of the ID.Buzz in many markets around the world, but it won’t reach the hands of US markets until next year. However, the company has extensively reworked the model to meet the demands of North American customers, as the model is now 6.9 inches (175 mm) longer. It is also equipped with a larger 91 kWh battery compared to the 82 kWh pack of overseas markets and is being offered in rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive configurations.

Driving the rear-wheel drive model is a single electric motor with 282 hp and 406 lb-ft (550 Nm) of torque while the all-wheel drive variant adds a 49 hp motor to the front axle.

