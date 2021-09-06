Renault unveils Megane E-Tech electric SUV with up to 470 km range

Renault has unveiled the Megane E-Tech electric SUV at the IAA Munich 2021. Renault Megane has been in the company's lineup for over 26 years and across four different generations, and its electric version is more of a homage to the heritage of its design and versatility.

The Megane E-Tech electric is a zero-emission crossover that is based on the CMF-EV modular electric platform.

The electric SUV that sits on 20-inch wheels is 4.21 metres long and 1.50 metres high, has a 2.7-meter wheelbase and weighs 1,624 kilograms. The automaker has improved its aerodynamic efficiency as the design of the hatchback has been updated. The EV's contained height, narrow-rimmed tyres, sculpted shoulders with air vents at the front as well as character lines at the bumper sides will streamline the vehicle and will also improve the overall fuel efficiency.

(Also read | Renault teases new sub-compact SUV for India, likely to be launched soon)

The automaker has developed a new engine for the Megane E-TECH electric. The electric motor in the cheaper variant of the SUV will churn a power of 130 hp and 250 Nm torque, while the expensive variant will boast a power of 218 hp and a torque of 300 Nm. The EV will come with a choice of two battery capacities, 40 kWh and 60 kWh. It will provide the electric SUV with a range of 300 km and 470 km respectively.

Coming to the interiors, the automaker informed that the highlight of EV is the OpenR single screen that combines the digital instrument panel and central console multimedia screen. It is enabled with the latest-generation Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, advanced connectivity with USB-C ports and technology for onboard safety and ADAS. The automaker has equipped the new OpenR Link system with Google so that the driver gets an intuitive and connected experience.

Renault also mentioned that the CMF-EV platform provides the electric vehicle with overall spaciousness and practicality. The interior space has been maximised as the company has removed the drive-shaft tunnel and integrated the gear stick and control panel on the centre console.

(Also read | Remember Renault Lodgy? Now say hello to Dacia Jogger, its stylish cousin)

The Megane E-TECH electric will be available in six colours that are Rafale Grey, Schist Grey, Midnight Blue, Flame Red, Diamond Black, and Glacier White. One can also make it more customised with a two-tone paint scheme.