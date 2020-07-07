Renault has expanded its range of electric vehicles with the launch of a new variants of its Master ZE vans. The electric transport vehicle is now available as a platform chassis with a higher gross vehicle weight of 3.5 ton and a payload of up to 1,700 kg.

The new versions of the Master ZE will be available in Europe from autumn and offer even more options for a wide range of structures.

Renault Master ZE offers a last-mile connectivity solution in urban areas in a clean and quiet way. The updated Renault Master ZE has a new exterior design, common with the rest of the Master range. At the front, a more vertical grille and its large front bumper stand out as key design changes.

Inside the van, darker materials have been used, more in the style of the brand's passenger cars. The dashboard has also been remodelled with respect to the previous range, highlighting the chrome inserts in the air vents and in the air conditioning controls. The instrument cluster incorporates a 3.5-inch TFT digital display.

The new Master ZE is available as a chassis in two lengths (L2 and L3) and is designed for a payload of around 1,700 kg. The Master ZE has a range of up to 120 kilometres in the WLTP cycle and is ideally suited for inner-city delivery traffic directly to the customers.

The ZE 33 lithium-ion battery with a capacity of 33 kWh is used in the ZE master. The flat power storage is located under the cabin floor, so that the cargo space is available without restrictions. The full recharge time of the ZE through a 7.4 kWh Wallbox at an intensity of 32 amps is 6 hours.

The battery provides energy for the R75 electric motor delivers 76 hp and 225 Nm of maximum torque. By activating the ECO mode the range is reduced to a maximum 80 km when conditions are adverse, such as transporting heavy loads, stopping frequently or in adverse winter conditions. The regenerative braking causes the battery to recharge to the pedal of the brake and efficient tires, low rolling resistance, also contribute to preserving the autonomy. The top speed of the vehicle is 100 kmph.