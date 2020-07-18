Reliance Industries, operator of the world's biggest refining complex in western Gujarat, will shut one of its crude refining units at its export-focused plant in the fourth week of July for 3-4 weeks of maintenance.

Other Refinery units are expected to operate normally during this period, the company said in a statement.

Reliance has two equal-size crude distillation units at the 704,000 barrel per day (bpd) export-focused refinery. This refinery at the Jamnagar complex is adjacent to a 660,000 bpd plant that mostly meets local fuel demand.

