Ratan Tata congratulates Tata Motors on achieving 4 million cars' milestone

Tata Group Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata has congratulated Tata Motors on achieving the feat of putting four million cars on Indian roads. He also wished the carmaker 'the very best' for its future endeavours.

The industrialist took to Twitter to share the carmaker's journey through the past decades in a special video narrated by Bollywood actor Anupam Kher. "Congratulations on the 4 million milestone! I wish you all the very best for the road ahead," he wrote.

The video, previously shared by Tata Motors Cars on its Twitter account, seeks to take viewers back to 1945 when the company was established and encapsulates the journey of the next several decades that has seen Tata Motors emerging as a key player despite several local and international rivals to compete against.

The video underscores that the company makes the safest and youngest products offered in the country. The video also highlights Tata Motor's current range of cars - Tiago, Tigor, Nexon, Altroz and Harrier.

Tata Motors recently took the third spot in the passenger vehicle segment and is currently behind Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai. Its vehicles have also been faring well in Global NCAP tests where Nexon and Altroz secured five stars while Tiago and Tigor received four stars in their respective tests.