Top Sections
Explore Auto
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home > Auto > News > Pushpa I Hate Beer: Rajasthan Police’s quirky message against drunken driving
To drive home its message against drunken driving, the Rajasthan Police used catchy one-liners in its special campaign ahead of New Year festivities. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/@PoliceRajasthan)

Pushpa I Hate Beer: Rajasthan Police’s quirky message against drunken driving

1 min read . Updated: 29 Dec 2021, 10:23 AM IST HT Auto Desk

  • In a series of tweets, Rajasthan Police has issued advisories for New Year celebrations. Ranging from famous Bollywood dialogues by Rajesh Khanna to popular shayari of Rahat Indori, the tweets have become a hit on social media.

As people gear up to usher in the new year 2022, police in every state are on their toes to prevent any untoward incident on the eve of New Year celebrations. While every police department have come up with their own campaign to issue advisories, one such campaign addresses drunken driving in a quirky manner.

Trending Cars

Kia Seltos

1497 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 9.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Tata Nexon

1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Tata Punch

1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Mahindra XUV700

1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Honda All New City

1498 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

1462 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7.61 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Renault Kiger

999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Hyundai Creta

1497 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Mahindra Thar

1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 12.79 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Trending Bikes

TVS Apache RTR 180

177.4 cc
₹ 1.04 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Royal Enfield Classic 350

346 cc
₹ 1.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

TVS Jupiter

109.7 cc
₹ 63,511 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Hero Super Splendor

124.7 cc
₹ 68,900 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Yamaha FZS 25

249 cc
₹ 1.39 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Honda Activa 6G

109.51 cc
₹ 65,573 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon

124.4 cc
₹ 68,077 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Royal Enfield Meteor 350

349 cc
₹ 1.76 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Rajasthan Police's online campaign against drunken driving has become a hit on Twitter.

Rajasthan Police's official social media handle has been using catchy ine-liners to drive home its point against drunken driving during New Year's eve celebrations. It borrowed dialogues from Bollywood movies such as Amar Prem starring late Rajesh Khanna, or Waqt starring Raj Kumar. It even used popular poet Rahat Indori's lines to use in their campaign.

The series of tweets are part of Rajasthan Police's campaign with the catchline 'This New Year, Don't Drink & Drive'. This morning, Rajasthan Police evoked Raj Kumar's famous dialogue from the movie Waqt which goes as ‘Jaani, ye bachchon ke khelne ki cheez nahi hay. Haath kat jaaye toh khoon nikal aata hai’. Rajasthan Police changed the second part of the dialogue to address drunken driving by saying ‘Bekaabu ho jaaye to accident ho jata hay’ (The car will crash if you lose control).

 

On Monday, Rajasthan Police used Rajesh Khanna's dialogue from Amar Prem to drive home its point. It says, "During driving, Pushpa I Hate Beer," instead of the original dialogue which goes as 'Pushpa I hate tears'.

The Rajasthan Police also used a popular line from Rahat Indori's shayari which goes as 'bulati hai magar jaane ka nahi' to caution people against drunken driving. The message has been modified as "Bulati hai magar jaane ka nahi, peekar gaadi chalane ka nahi (There are invitations but it is not to be accepted, and cars are not be driven after drinking).

In another tweet, the police suggested booking a cab in advance and not to drive while drunk.

  • First Published Date : 29 Dec 2021, 10:23 AM IST