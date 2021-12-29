Pushpa I Hate Beer: Rajasthan Police’s quirky message against drunken driving

As people gear up to usher in the new year 2022, police in every state are on their toes to prevent any untoward incident on the eve of New Year celebrations. While every police department have come up with their own campaign to issue advisories, one such campaign addresses drunken driving in a quirky manner.

Rajasthan Police's online campaign against drunken driving has become a hit on Twitter.

Rajasthan Police's official social media handle has been using catchy ine-liners to drive home its point against drunken driving during New Year's eve celebrations. It borrowed dialogues from Bollywood movies such as Amar Prem starring late Rajesh Khanna, or Waqt starring Raj Kumar. It even used popular poet Rahat Indori's lines to use in their campaign.

The series of tweets are part of Rajasthan Police's campaign with the catchline 'This New Year, Don't Drink & Drive'. This morning, Rajasthan Police evoked Raj Kumar's famous dialogue from the movie Waqt which goes as ‘Jaani, ye bachchon ke khelne ki cheez nahi hay. Haath kat jaaye toh khoon nikal aata hai’. Rajasthan Police changed the second part of the dialogue to address drunken driving by saying ‘Bekaabu ho jaaye to accident ho jata hay’ (The car will crash if you lose control).

On Monday, Rajasthan Police used Rajesh Khanna's dialogue from Amar Prem to drive home its point. It says, "During driving, Pushpa I Hate Beer," instead of the original dialogue which goes as 'Pushpa I hate tears'.

The Rajasthan Police also used a popular line from Rahat Indori's shayari which goes as 'bulati hai magar jaane ka nahi' to caution people against drunken driving. The message has been modified as "Bulati hai magar jaane ka nahi, peekar gaadi chalane ka nahi (There are invitations but it is not to be accepted, and cars are not be driven after drinking).

In another tweet, the police suggested booking a cab in advance and not to drive while drunk.