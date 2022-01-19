Pre-bookings for all-new 2022 Lexus NX 350h SUV opened

Lexus India has opened pre-bookings for the all-new 2022 NX 350h SUV in the country. The model can been booked at any Lexus Guest Experience Centers across the country or by contacting the Lexus 24/7 helpdesk at 1800 3005 3987. The new model will be available in three variants - Exquisite, Luxury, and F-Sport.

The all-new 2022 Lexus NX 350h will come with a hybrid technology powertrain and new design, embodying the next generation of Lexus combined with an enchanting drive experience. The new NX model will prove to be a hallmark for future Lexus models, incorporating the Tazuna concept. “We are eager to launch this new NX at the earliest and are confident that the NX is sure to set a new benchmark in the luxury market," said Naveen Soni, President Lexus India.

Lexus NX was first launched in the country back in 2018 and has been one of the most successful models for the brand here. The NX portfolio was then expanded in 2020 with the introduction of the new variant - the NX 300h Exquisite priced at ₹58,20,000. The model comes with a hybrid electric powertrain too. The combination of 2.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol hybrid engine and a powerful, self-charging electric motor delivers 145 kW of power. It can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 9.2 seconds and achieve a top speed of 180 km/h.

Now, the company is gearing up to introduce the Lexus NX 350h to add more appeal and excitement to its NX portfolio in the country. The new model too id expected to come equipped with a slew of premium features such as a panoramic sun/moon roof, multi-media audio system, leather upholstery, premium sound surround speakers, and smartphone connectivity, among others. “The all-new NX will come with class-leading innovations in driving dynamics, styling, and much refined environment-friendly hybrid technology," Soni added.

