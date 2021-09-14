Potty with a view: This camper van comes with full bathroom, internal shower

Who doesn't like to shower in a luxury bathroom or to use a fancy pot? But what's more interesting is when a beautiful scenic view is added to this. And this has been made possible by the Germany-based Ahorn Camp that has introduced a small camper van equipped with a full bathroom and an internal shower.

There is also an optional outdoor shower that is installed in the rear area of the camper.

That's not all. While small recreational vehicle (RV) campers usually lack certain amenities as compared to large motorhomes, this camper van based on Renault Trafic packs features of its own might. The Van Big City camper vehicle offers a kitchenette with a two-burner stove including electric piezo ignition, a stainless steel sink and a 41-liter compressor refrigerator with freezer compartment.

The small camper van equipped with a full bathroom and an internal shower.

The kitchen is L-shaped and is adjacent to the bathroom while two bench seats serve as the primary seating for the dining space. These bench seats can be used as living room space when not being used as a dining area. These benches can also be converted into double bed. There is another bed of 1210 x 1980 m dimension in the pop-up roof of the camper van with windows which can be reached via an inner ladder. These set of beds can easily accommodate four people.

Though the Van Big City camper vehicle is just under 18 feet long but has a standard-height roof, and can easily fit under lower bridges. It also is spacious enough to fit the full bathroom, kitchenette filled with amenities, enough sleeping space as well as water storage. The camper van gets fresh water storage capacity of 68 liters while there is also a waste water tank that holds 55 liters.

The Van Big City camper is available for the European markets at a starting price of €43,900 (approx ₹38.2 lakh).



