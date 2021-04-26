Porsche India clocks its best quarter in 7 years, delivers 154 cars in 3 months

Porsche continues to be one of the fastest growing luxury car manufacturer in India as the brand clocked its best quarter at the start of the year. The German luxury carmaker has announced that it has delivered at least 154 cars across the country between January and March, a jump of more than 50 per cent compared to the first quarter of 2020.

Porsche today announced the figures, saying that it is the best quarter the luxury car brand has seen in India in the last seven years. To continue growing, Porsche says it has its plans to expand the luxury carmaker's footprint in the market in the next twelve months.

Manolito Vujicic, Brand Head for Porsche India, reminded that the carmaker's success is more significant as it came during a time when the wntire world, including India, is going through the Covid-19 crisis and the challenges it has brought to industry.

Vujicic said, "Despite the everchanging pandemic-related measures, we have managed to outperform our quarterly sales results of the past seven years and secured the highest first quarter order intake in five years. This drives our motivation for the coming months. We at Porsche India are incredibly proud of the effort and hard work from our business partners to achieve this result. We must also thank our customers who have remained loyal and helped us achieve this fantastic result to make Porsche India one of the fastest growing luxury automotive brands across the country in 2021."

Porsche attributes its success to a number of launches in India recently. The launches include four variants of the new Panamera luxury performance saloon that helped the carmaker to increase the average of car deliveries to at least one new car every week during this period.

Porsche witnessed 38 per cent increase compared to the same period last year along with continuing demand for Porsche’s range of two-door sports cars that rose by 26 per cent compared to the first three months last year. This include the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster and Cayman. Porsche also said that, in the first quarter this year, it could sell the highest number of Macan SUVs in the last 6 years.