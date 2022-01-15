Porsche creates one app for all vehicle-related services

Copyright © HT Media Limited
My Porsche app combines My Porsche Essentials, Connect App and Car Connect App. 
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 15 Jan 2022, 12:12 PM
Owners can sign in through their Porsche ID or register directly in the app. (Porsche)

Porsche has revamped its digital services for smartphones and integrated My Porsche Essentials, Connect App and Car Connect App to make one combined app, called My Porsche app. The company also informed that in the coming months additional apps such as the Porsche Charging and Porsche - Good to know apps will also be unified.

Through this move, Porsche stated that by combining the full range of services and information in a single app, it wants to simplify usage for its customers. The new app will be compatible with Porsche vehicles from the 2016 model year onwards. The app will display important vehicle parameters and can also be used as a remote control for selected functions. It will support the driver with charging processes, contacting their dealer, booking service appointments and with questions about the vehicle, informed the automaker.

(Also read | Porsche Taycan outsells 911 in 2021, registers 301,915 cars)

My Porsche app will offer a wide range of functions for Porsche models with conventional powertrains, hybrids as well as all-electric sports cars. It will show the user the current levels of fuel to start a charging process, added Porsche. As soon as one connects the vehicle with the app, it will inform the driver about the car’s status like the fuel or charge level, the current mileage, its location, statistics from past trips or the settings of the VTS tracking system.

Through the app, users can also access digital operating manuals and supporting videos. If the vehicle unexpectedly speeds up than the applicable speed limit, the app will alert the driver with a push notification. It can also lock and unlock the Porsche and control the air-conditioning system and auxiliary heating in battery-powered vehicles.

(Also read | Porsche develops thermal, noise-insulated glass for a quieter drive)

My Porsche app is available in 47 countries and 25 languages for Apple iOS and Android operating systems. Customers can sign in with their Porsche ID or register directly in the app.

First Published Date: 15 Jan 2022, 12:12 PM IST
TAGS: Porsche
