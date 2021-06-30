Pop icon BTS dance with robots to celebrate Hyundai's latest acquisition

Hyundai Motor is celebrating its acquisition of Boston Dynamic robotics company with a special video featuring famous boy band and its global brand ambassador - BTS. In the video, the pop icon is seen dancing with two of Boston Dynamic's robots -Spot and Atlas - to Hyundai's Ioniq EV brand's theme song 'Ioniq: I’m On It'.

The feature video is called 'Welcome to the Family with BTS' and the song in the video was released last year by the K-pop band to celebrate the launch of Hyundai's dedicated electric vehicle brand - Ioniq. The video highlights that Boston Dynamic’s robots can be programmed to conduct physical movements such as dancing. In the video, the robots are challenged to conduct movements of BTS' choreography and they all eventually end up dancing together.

The quadruped robot 'Spot' is guided to a studio where it meets BTS and starts dancing to the group’s dance moves. This is followed by 'Atlas', the humanoid robot, showing off its dance moves. Both the robots master the choreography taught by the pop band.

