Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto News Polestar Drops The Top For Its $20 Billion Public Debut

Polestar drops the top for its $20 billion public debut

Polestar's SPAC deal reportedly values the EV company at about $20 billion.Polestar is also working on a new concept car named as that will launch its own drone.
By
Updated on: 02 Mar 2022, 06:02 PM
File photo used for representational purpose only.

What pairs nicely with a quiet, climate-friendly vehicle? Climate itself — wind and sun and clouds unfettered by HVAC systems and dashboard vents.

Polestar, the electric vehicle maker spun out of the Volvo corporate garage, is suggesting as much today as it pulls the cover off of a sporty concept car with a removable roof.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Volvo Xc40
1969 cc|Petrol|Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 41.25 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

The machine — dubbed the O₂ — also features a drone onboard that can be launched while driving. It’s a car engineered for Instagram likes and, fittingly, it’s ready to influence autonomously and at speed.

“To me, it’s a very strange thing to talk about fresh air ... and then at the same time you’re blasting poison — CO₂ — out of your exhaust," chief executive officer Thomas Ingenlath said in an interview. “That contradiction has to stop."

Polestar’s new machine is only a concept and not available for sale. However, it does draw some attention for the company at a critical time in its five-year history. Polestar says it will hit public markets next quarter via a reverse merger with Gores Guggenheim, Inc., a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC. Around the same time it will unveil a new SUV, its third vehicle and the one most likely to carry momentum in the mass market and attempt to close the sales gap with Tesla.

(Also read | Volvo and Polestar to make small electric crossovers: Report)

“We felt that it’s time to create this new hero car for Polestar," Ingenlath said. The vehicle is “very clearly about brand awareness."

Polestar’s SPAC deal reportedly values the company at about $20 billion, but with the listing approaching, Ingenlath says the company likely will hit public markets “well above" that mark. He’s aiming to more than double sales this year to 65,000 vehicles. As such, and not unlike many other startups, the company is positioning itself as an alternative to Tesla, critically one that doesn’t carry some of the brand baggage associated with an outspoken CEO and a mob of Twitter evangelists. Indeed, Polestar’s recent Super Bowl ad promised “No conquering Mars."

(Also read | Future Volvo cars could come with bigger heads-up display: Details here)

Convertible vehicles tend to get slightly worse mileage than their hard-topped siblings, primarily because the hydraulics of roof machinery and more rigid body parts add a few extra pounds. Polestar, however, kept the O₂ light by crafting it on an aluminum platform, just some of the R&D that will trickle down into future production machines. The concept car also showcases a greater share of recycled materials, from woven polyester to the metals used throughout.

The company plans to launch three all-new vehicles by 2025, including a smaller SUV and a large sedan. A convertible isn’t in the cards at the moment, nor a self-launching drone for that matter, Ingenlath said.  “It’s not in our business plan for 2025, but then again, hopefully, the world will not stop in 2025."

 

 

 

First Published Date: 02 Mar 2022, 06:02 PM IST
TAGS: Electric vehicles Electric vehicle EV EVs Polestar Volvo Electric mobility
Related Stories
2022 MG ZS EV, with significant updates, to launch on this date
02 Mar 2022
After GM and Volvo, Ford too suspends operations in Russia
02 Mar 2022
2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno drive review: Hatchback superstar has a makeover
02 Mar 2022
Honda CRF 190L Adventure design registered in India. Rivals Hero XPulse 200
02 Mar 2022
Ford may run EV, ICE as separate businesses. What could it mean?
02 Mar 2022
Hyundai plans $79.2 billion investment through 2030, to focus majorly on EVs
02 Mar 2022
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS