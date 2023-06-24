What all is new with 2023 200 Duke?

KTM India has launched the 2023 200 Duke in the Indian market.
It is priced at ₹1.96 lakh (ex-showroom, India). So, the prices have been hiked by around ₹3,000
The only update for 2023 is the new LED headlamp that is taken from the 390 Duke.
The motorcycle continues to come with a 99.5 cc, single-cylinder engine, liquid-cooled engine
It produces 24.68 bhp at 10,000 rpm and 19.3 Nm of peak torque at 8,000 rpm.
The engine comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The engine is also OBD2 compliant and E20 fuel ready.
KTM is using a split trellis tubular frame that is shared with 250 Duke and 390 Duke.
Suspension duties are performed by 43 mm USD forks in the front and a 10-step adjustable monoshock at the rear. They are sourced from WP Apex.
Braking duties are performed disc brakes in the front as well as at the rear. There is dual channel ABS on offer with SuperMoto ABS as well