Pizza delivery in electric vehicle? Domino's to add 800+ Chevy Bolts in US

Pizza chain Domino's is planning to go all-electric by adding more than 800 Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles in its delivery chain in the US. A few years ago, the company had introduced the Chevrolet Spark-based DXP pizza delivery vehicle with a built-in warming oven. Over 100 Bolts will arrive at its select franchise and corporate stores this month, while the remaining units will start deliveries by the end of 2023.

Once all the 855 Chevrolet Bolts are in service, Domino's will have the largest electric pizza delivery fleet in the US. The company said that it chose Bolt EVs for its fleet because they offer zero-emissions drive, advanced safety features, and lower maintenance costs as compared to traditional ICE-powered vehicles.

The company also said that having a fleet of electric vehicles provides “more opportunity to attract delivery drivers who don’t have a car of their own." It will also help the company save the financial impact of high gas prices. The national average price is $3.662 per gallon.

The company has made a commitment to reach the target of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. “This is one way we can begin reducing our environmental impact, one delivery at a time," the company said.

The Chevrolet Bolt EV comes with a range of 417 km on a single charge. The 2023 Chevrolet Bolt starts at $25,600 before a $995 destination charge.

Just like Domino's, Amazon too has set a goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2040, 10 years ahead of the Paris Agreement. Globally, Amazon aims to add 100,000 EVs to its fleet by 2030. In India, the company has already partnered with various industry players to deploy EVs for last-mile delievres.

