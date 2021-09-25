Piaggio sets up first electric vehicle outlet in Chennai

Piaggio Group's Indian subsidiary Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd has set up its first electric vehicle outlet in Chennai. It is a first-of-its-kind facility in Tamil Nadu, informed the company on Saturday. This showroom will help customers to access the entire range of electric vehicles from Piaggio.

Head of commercial vehicle business and EVP of Piaggio India Pvt Ltd Saju Nair said that the brand is delighted to open this showroom. “We are happy to open our first EV exclusive showroom in Tamil Nadu at Chennai. Chennai being a big metro and a major business hub, inter-city transportation business is one of the major economic drivers," he was quoted saying in a PTI report. After Chennai, the company aims to expand its EV presence in various other markets in Tamil Nadu, Nair added.

(Also read | Piaggio gears up to launch its One electric scooter: All you need to know)

Piaggio recently launched their FX range (fixed battery) of EVs in both cargo and passenger segments. The brand stated that these new products will be available at the new Chennai outlet.

The outlet was inaugurated by the Minister for Medical and Family Welfare of Tamil Nadu M A Subramanium. He informed that the state government is focusing more on eco-friendly technologies. "With the TN government's focus on eco-friendly technologies, EV vehicles are going to be of extreme importance in the future. Our EV policy is drawn in order to facilitate multi-fold increase in production and infrastructure development of electric vehicles," he said in the report.

(Also read | Piaggio, KTM, Honda, Yamaha set up swappable batteries consortium for EVs)

Nair also stated that the brand will offer various unique service solutions like class-leading warranty and free maintenance package to ensure peace of mind and confidence in customers transitioning from conventional vehicles to electric ones.

(With inputs from PTI)