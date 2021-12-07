Peugeot to become fully electric in Europe by 2030

Peugeot has announced that it is going all-electric for the European market by 2030. The company's CEO Linda Jackson declared this in an interview with Automotive News. Peugeot informed that every new model of the brand for the continent will be electric from 2030 onwards.

However, this move remains for the continent and not the international market.

Jackson shared that as the automaker moves towards adopting new platforms which are STLA Small, Medium, Large, by 2030 all the brand's models in Europe will be electric. “Linda Jackson told the online publication. "But I still have to make sure I maintain internal-combustion offerings for my international customers," she was quoted saying as in the report.

After this announcement, Peugeot that comes under the umbrella of Stellantis will be joining the other brands of the automaker that have announced their dateline for going electric ahead of the European Union's proposal that allows only emission-free cars by 2035. These brands include DS, Alfa Romeo, and Opel which have informed that they will launch only fully-electric vehicles from 2026, 2027, and 2028, respectively.

The company is currently focusing on its strategy to bring in the electric version of the 308 hatchback that it has planned to launch in 2023. It has planned a new generation 3008 crossover as well that will also have a zero-emission variant. The latter will be manufactured in France. The company's 208 and 2008 cars that are available as electric vehicles, the former constitutes a share of around 20 per cent of the fully electric car sales. Jackson conveyed that e-2008 is slightly less than e-208 as it tends to be the first car hence the customers are looking to be able to travel long distances. “They are trying to decide if an electric car is appropriate for them," she added.