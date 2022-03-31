HT Auto
Home Auto News Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked For 9th Time In 10 Days. Check Rates

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for 9th time in 10 days. Check rates

The cost of petrol in Delhi now stands at 101.81 per litre, while diesel is selling at 93.07 per litre.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 31 Mar 2022, 10:51 AM
File photo of a petrol pump staff refilling fuel in a two-wheeler in New Delhi. (ANI)
Prices of petrol and diesel were hiked on Thursday by another 80 paise per litre each, taking the total increment in 10 days to 6.40 a litre in nine revision. The cost of petrol in Delhi now stands at 101.81 per litre, while diesel is selling at 93.07 per litre. In Mumbai, the petrol and diesel prices have gone up by 84 paise, thus costing 116.72 and 100.94 per litre respectively.

The price of petrol in Chennai now stands at 107.45 after being increased by 76 paise a litre while the price of diesel is 97.52 after being increased by 76 paise per litre. Meanwhile in Kolkata, the price of petrol stands at 111.35 a litre after being increased by 83 paise and diesel is selling at 96.22 per litre after being increased by 80 paise.

(Also read | Why petrol, diesel prices tend to soar higher? Buck stops at Russia-Ukraine war)

The daily motor fuel price revision was paused since November 4 last year, which was broken on March 22, following the crude oil going upwards due to the Russian military operations in Ukraine. Prices of petrol and diesel are set to be hiked further given the sharp jump in crude oil prices in the international markets. 

The fuel price hikes will have a cascading impact on the prices of other items and lead to inflationary pressure and hurt economic growth. It will have a cascading effect on the prices of other items as well.

As India imports 85 per cent of its energy needs from the international market, a slight fluctuation in prices of crude oil in the international market impacts the petrol and diesel costs in the country. Experts suggest that the price of petrol and diesel will continue to surge in the Indian market in small doses.

(with inputs from ANI)

First Published Date: 31 Mar 2022, 10:50 AM IST
TAGS: petrol diesel petrol price diesel price fuel price
