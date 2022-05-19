HT Auto
Home Auto News Petrol, Diesel Price Hikes May Return Soon, Warns Union Minister. Here's Why

Petrol, diesel price hikes may return soon, warns Union Minister. Here's why

Union Minister Rameswar Teli said that price of petrol and diesel cannot be controlled in India until the country increases its own production to reduce dependency on fuel imports.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 May 2022, 10:13 AM
A petrol pump staff refills fuel in a two-wheeler in New Delhi. (ANI)
A petrol pump staff refills fuel in a two-wheeler in New Delhi. (ANI)
A petrol pump staff refills fuel in a two-wheeler in New Delhi. (ANI)
A petrol pump staff refills fuel in a two-wheeler in New Delhi.

Petrol and diesel price hikes could return soon. Union Minister Rameswar Teli said that the government cannot control the prices of petrol and diesel. His remarks came at a time when the fuel prices are expected to go up again as inflation has gone up and price of fuel has also increased in recent times. Petrol and diesel prices were hiked 14 times between March 22 to April 6. Petrol in Delhi costs 105.41 per litre while diesel costs 96.67.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Skoda Kodiaq Petrol Bs6 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Skoda Kodiaq Petrol Bs6
Prices are currently unavailable
View Details

The minister said prices of petrol and diesel will remain volatile until India increases production of oil to reduce its dependence on international market for its fuel needs. "About 83 per cent of oil consumed in the country is imported by us. We are dependent on international market, and till we increase our production, its price cannot be controlled," the Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas said on Wednesday.

(Also read: Petrol price in India is more than US, China and Pakistan, says study)

"When the price of oil increases in the international market, our companies increase its price," he said when asked about the rise in prices of petrol and diesel. "We are trying to reduce pressure of import on oil. We are also coming out with electric and CNG vehicles and also working on new means," he added.

Despite a sharp jump in prices, the consumption of petrol and diesel has increased in the recent months. According to sources quoted by news agency ANI, Despite a sharp jump in prices, the consumption of petrol and diesel has increased in the recent months.

Petrol and diesel prices were last hiked by 80 paise a litre each on April 6. With surge in global energy prices, the cost of producing petrol, diesel and other petroleum products also went up for oil companies in India. They raised petrol and diesel prices by 10 a litre in just over a fortnight, but hit a pause button soon after. The Centre has so far resisted calls for a cut in excise duty and has instead asked the state governments to lower VAT or sales tax to provide relief to common people.

First Published Date: 19 May 2022, 10:13 AM IST
TAGS: petrol diesel petrol price diesel price fuel price
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

File photo used for representational purpose only
Lucknow civic body bans e-rickshaws citing air pollution
The newest C-Class from Mercedes is longer, wider and has a longer wheelbase than the model it replaces.
2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class launched at 55 lakh
The upcoming Ghaziabad-Kanpur Greenfield Corridor promises to reduce travel time between the two cities to just three hours.
Ghaziabad to Kanpur in 3 hours? New Expressway promises to reduce travel time
A unit of the 2022 Scorpio in white colour scheme can be seen rolling off from the production line.
New images of 2022 Mahindra Scorpio leaked from plant, production run starts
Bajaj Pulsar N250 (Representational Image)
‘Bajaj Blade’ nameplate trademarked in India

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ 24,752
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
EMI starts from
₹ 11,081
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ NA

Latest News

Ather Energy, Magenta ChargeGrid partner to set up EV charging infrastructure
Ather Energy, Magenta ChargeGrid partner to set up EV charging infrastructure
Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6 face software glitch that may affect parking brakes
Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6 face software glitch that may affect parking brakes
Pagani teases C10 hypercar revealing sleek silhouette, debut on September 12
Pagani teases C10 hypercar revealing sleek silhouette, debut on September 12
Ford backs call to ban petrol, diesel cars sales in Europe by 2035. Here's why
Ford backs call to ban petrol, diesel cars sales in Europe by 2035. Here's why
100 electric buses likely to join Delhi's public transport fleet next week
100 electric buses likely to join Delhi's public transport fleet next week

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city