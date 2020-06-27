Pakistan government has increased the prices of all petroleum products by up to nearly Pakistani Rupees (PKR) 26.

The price of petrol has been raised by a whopping PKR 25.58 to PKR 100.10 per litre from the existing PKR 74.52, Dawn reported citing Pakistan Fridays' Finance Division press release.

The step was taken "in view of the rising oil prices trend in the global market".

The high-speed diesel witnessed a hike of PKR 21.31 to PKR 101.26 per litre.

Meanwhile, kerosene oil will cost consumers PKR 59.06 per litre.

Meanwhile, the price of light diesel oil (LDO) has been pushed up by PKR 17.84 to PKR 55.98 from the current PKR 38.14.

Dawn reported that the fuel hike has come unexpectedly as the prices revised last month were to remain in effect until June 30.

Benchmark Brent crude had climbed to a three-month high on June 5 above USD 42 a barrel, after diving below USD 20 in April.

