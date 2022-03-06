HT Auto
One in three adults in this country uses electric bicycle

Electric bicycles are increasingly becoming a go-to alternative to cars and other forms of conventional transportation.
It is not very surprising that people in Netherlands have been adopting electric bicycles rapidly. And what proves that the the Dutch have embraced electric bikes is the fact that every one in three adults here use an electric bicycle. As per the country's Light Electric Vehicle Association (LEVA), 4.6 million residents of the country own an electric bicycle.

In fact, some owners also seem to be doubling up with 4.9 million e-bikes in the country. Electric bikes have become quite popular in this country thanks to an electric assist motor that helps people travel faster and farther with reduced effort. They are increasingly becoming a go-to alternative to cars and other forms of conventional transportation.

(Also read | "Would feel proud": Anand Mahindra heaps praise on e-cycle kit)

However, there is a clear demographic trend among electric bike owners in the country. They tend to skew older, usually above 50 population, and are also of average or above average income. That makes sense as e-bikes are often used as a way for riders to return to cycling after even when they no longer have the stamina for traditional pedal bicycles.

Electric bicycles are also popular among commuters who do not have any other conventional mode of transport or an traditional bike due to the extra exertion they require. These electric vehicles have helped reduce the number of cars on the road, and in turn have significantly reduced traffic. A study in Brussels found that a 10% switch from cars to two-wheelers could reduce congestion by up to 40%.

The e-bike market in the Netherlands grew to €9.5 billion in 2021 with the most popular electric bicycle style being the electric city bikes, which, according to the LEVA, account for around 75% of the market. Hybrid electric bicycles also account for 17% market share in the country. 

 

