On-demand mobile electric vehicle charging stations to be launched soon

Battery storage and charger development company Ez4EV has announced that it will launch on-demand mobile electric vehicle charging stations called - ‘EzUrja’ - in the next three months. These will be provided by the company at the locations chosen by the customers. Customers will also be able to locate these mobile stations like they locate mobile ATMs.



‘EzUrja’ mobile charging stations will be deployed in various cities and highways, more so in the smaller towns in order to create better EV connectivity. The charging stations will follow a 'Charging-on-Demand' system and are managed as an Internet of Things (IoT) device, allowing for remote condition monitoring and organization of operations. "(Our offering) will mitigate the range anxiety of EV owners and (will) up the missing infrastructure for EV charging points in the country," Satinder Singh, CEO of the company told PTI.



The charging stations will come in various sizes with a dedicated power supply having slow and fast charging solution. It will have a logistics management system to handle recharging, using 100 per cent carbon emission-free energy throughput. The mechanism will provide a stabilised flow of energy with zero variables or surges round the clock, and on call.



Ez4EV believes that by creating its mobile charging ecosystem, it will be able to help solve the issue of inadequate charging infrastructure in the country. With this, the company also aims to become a key player in the innovative charging infrastructure market by providing 'Infra-as-a-Service' for the Indian EV sector. A fully charged EzUrja charging station will be able to provide a seamless energy supply for the entire range of slow or fast chargers supporting two-wheelers to commercial vehicles to premium EVs.



The company says that the lithium-ion manganese phosphate battery chemistry provides the element to make a robust business case, which was not possible with other comparative battery chemistries.



(with inputs from PTI)

