Old Cars Seized In Delhi To Be Released Under Two Conditions: High Court

Old cars seized in Delhi to be released under two conditions: High Court

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 24 Aug 2023, 13:26 PM
The Delhi High Court has directed the concerned authorities to release old end-of-life cars that were seized from owners but only if two conditions are met. The owners will need to promise to either permanently store these cars in a private space or take them outside Delhi-NCR and not run them within city limits. They will also need to provide evidence of private space - either owned or leased - where they will store the car.

File photo used for representational purpose only (AFP)
File photo used for representational purpose only

The court's decision came after a batch of petitions were filed by vehicle owners whose vehicles were confiscated for violating judicial orders that ban the use of petrol and diesel vehicles that are over 15 years and 10 years of age, respectively, in Delhi-NCR. The petitions mentioned that their vehicles were not being used on roads and had sentimental value.

Further, the court clarified that the undertaking to the transport department would state that the “vehicles shall be towed or transported to the border of the NCT of Delhi for its removal, and that when the vehicle is registered in Delhi, the petitioner may apply for NOC for transfer of vehicles outside Delhi." It stated that any breach of the undertaking by the owners would invite action from the court. The case was being heard by Justice Prateek Jalan of the Delhi HC.

The court also asked the Delhi government to frame a policy on dealing with old vehicles when owners are willing to assure that they would not be used within the city limited and give "due publicity" to the same.

Earlier this week, Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot issued a notice, directing the department's secretary-cum-commissioner to stop seizing parked vehicles that have completed their stipulated life on the road.

(with inputs from PTI)

24 Aug 2023, 13:26 PM IST
TAGS: Delhi pollution

