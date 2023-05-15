Delhi EV Policy is considered as India's most comprehensive electric vehicle policy
Delhi EV Policy has been designed to encourage demands for electric vehicles and promotes infrastructure development too
After being introduced in 2020, this is the first time it is about to get a major update
The 2023 Delhi EV Policy aims to aggressively push charging infrastructure development
It aims to promote private EV charging facilities aggressively
It will also focus on increased penetration in personal mobility space
The policy aims to increase EV penetration in public transport to 70% in two years
Delhi currently has highest EV density in India
2023 Delhi EV Policy aims to increase that level substantially