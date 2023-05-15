2023 Delhi EV Policy is slated to be launched soon

Published May 15, 2023

Delhi EV Policy is considered as India's most comprehensive electric vehicle policy

Delhi EV Policy has been designed to encourage demands for electric vehicles and promotes infrastructure development too

After being introduced in 2020, this is the first time it is about to get a major update

The 2023 Delhi EV Policy aims to aggressively push charging infrastructure development

It aims to promote private EV charging facilities aggressively

It will also focus on increased penetration in personal mobility space

The policy aims to increase EV penetration in public transport to 70% in two years

Delhi currently has highest EV density in India

2023 Delhi EV Policy aims to increase that level substantially
