Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto News Now Bid For Vintage Cars Digitally With This Online Auction Platform

Now bid for vintage cars digitally with this online auction platform

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 03 Mar 2023, 18:11 PM
Follow us on:

Mumbai-based Asta Guru, a vintage car and art online curation platform will be auctioning about 12 vintage vehicles on its website. The auction is scheduled to be held on March 3-4, 2023, at 7.30 pm on both days. Bidders can log on to the company's website and bid for the vintage cars. The lineup includes some rare models right from a 1927 Chrysler Woody Tourer to the Jaguar XJ 6 Sovereign.

A look at 1955 Dodge Kingsway that will soon go under the hammer.

The online auction will see two very special cars in the form a 1932 Rolls-Royce Phantom II Limousine with coachwork by Hooper, while finished in a shade of red with a tan interior. The car's ownership has seen multiple names right from a statement in Hyderabad to a gent in Gwalior. There's also a 1938 Rolls-Royce Phantom III with a V12 heart. Only 727 units of the car were ever produced, making it an extremely rare vintage globally. Both these cars will have opening bid prices between 30-35 lakh respectively.

Then there's a 1989 Jaguar XJ 6 Sovereign, perhaps the only one of its kind in India. The auction bid start from 18.50 lakh for the same. Furthermore, the auction has a number of American vintage cars including a 1955 Dodge Kingsway from the "Coronet" series and a has starting price of about 18 lakh, while an extremely rare 1951 Studebaker Aero Nose is also up for grabs starting from about 20 lakh.

Trending Cars

Find more Cars
Mahindra Thar
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 12.79Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Tata Punch
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.49Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Toyota Innova Crysta
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 16.26Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Tata Nexon
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 7Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mahindra Xuv700
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 12.49Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 7.99Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Also Read : Delhi hosts vintage vehicles rally ahead of G20 Summit

Up next, the Chevrolet Master Deluxe series is available in the form of a 1940 Chevrolet Convertible, powered by a classic American car, it was powered by a 3,548 cc straight-six motor with an aerodynamic bodywork. It's finished a fine shade of dark grey and commands a starting price of 55 lakh onwards. There's also a 1939 Chevrolet Limousine available from 45 lakh onwards. The auction also includes a 1968 Buick Grand Sports from 50 lakh onwards, a 1948 Buick Super Eight from 26 lakh onwards and a 1949 Buick Super from 23 lakh onwards.

Lastly, the 1927 Chrysler Woody Tourer is the oldest car in this collection with original woodwork and will have bidding prices start at 35 lakh.

First Published Date: 03 Mar 2023, 18:11 PM IST
TAGS: Vintage cars Vintage Vehicles
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS