Now bid for vintage cars digitally with this online auction platform

Mumbai-based Asta Guru, a vintage car and art online curation platform will be auctioning about 12 vintage vehicles on its website. The auction is scheduled to be held on March 3-4, 2023, at 7.30 pm on both days. Bidders can log on to the company's website and bid for the vintage cars. The lineup includes some rare models right from a 1927 Chrysler Woody Tourer to the Jaguar XJ 6 Sovereign.
The online auction will see two very special cars in the form a 1932 Rolls-Royce Phantom II Limousine with coachwork by Hooper, while finished in a shade of red with a tan interior. The car's ownership has seen multiple names right from a statement in Hyderabad to a gent in Gwalior. There's also a 1938 Rolls-Royce Phantom III with a V12 heart. Only 727 units of the car were ever produced, making it an extremely rare vintage globally. Both these cars will have opening bid prices between ₹30-35 lakh respectively.
Then there's a 1989 Jaguar XJ 6 Sovereign, perhaps the only one of its kind in India. The auction bid start from ₹18.50 lakh for the same. Furthermore, the auction has a number of American vintage cars including a 1955 Dodge Kingsway from the "Coronet" series and a has starting price of about ₹18 lakh, while an extremely rare 1951 Studebaker Aero Nose is also up for grabs starting from about ₹20 lakh.
Up next, the Chevrolet Master Deluxe series is available in the form of a 1940 Chevrolet Convertible, powered by a classic American car, it was powered by a 3,548 cc straight-six motor with an aerodynamic bodywork. It's finished a fine shade of dark grey and commands a starting price of ₹55 lakh onwards. There's also a 1939 Chevrolet Limousine available from ₹45 lakh onwards. The auction also includes a 1968 Buick Grand Sports from ₹50 lakh onwards, a 1948 Buick Super Eight from ₹26 lakh onwards and a 1949 Buick Super from ₹23 lakh onwards.
Lastly, the 1927 Chrysler Woody Tourer is the oldest car in this collection with original woodwork and will have bidding prices start at ₹35 lakh.