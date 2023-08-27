This 73-year-old vintage MG car is road-tripping from India to London 

Published Aug 27, 2023

An Ahmedabad-based family is taking this 1950 vintage beauty on a 12,000-kim trip

 They will be traversing 16 countries including the UAE, Iran, Azerbaijan, Georgia, etc

The Thakore family claims to be the first Indians to undertake such an expedition

 The family plans to cover approximately 200 to 250 kms per day in the car

It will be travelling on an average speed of 35 km/h during the journey

The car is fondly called Lal Pari or Red Angel by the family

It was brought into the family back in 1979 

It is one of just 900 such units ever made

The family started restoration work on the car back in 2008 or 2009
