Noida Traffic Police begins action on hit-list of repeat rule violators

Noida Traffic Police compiled a hit list of repeat traffic rule violators in January this year and now, the department has started identifying and seizing the vehicles using the Integrated Security Traffic Management System (ISTMS). Hindustan Times has reported that at least 15 vehicles have been seized using the ISTMS in two days after the action on the hit list started on Sunday, following the order by the Uttar Pradesh Transport Department.

The Noida Traffic Police has reportedly started identifying the vehicles that violated traffic rules more than three times using the ISTMS. However, the hit list prepared by the department includes the vehicles that have violated traffic rules more than 50 times and have received e-challans for them but didn't pay the fines.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Anil Kumar Yadav, reportedly said that the hit list has as many as 246 vehicles that have violated traffic rules more than 50 times in Gautam Budh Nagar. “We have identified as many as 246 vehicles who violated traffic rules more than 50 times in Gautam Budh Nagar," he reportedly said, further adding, “Now, these vehicles’ registration numbers are being updated on the ISTMS system. If any vehicle out of these crosses a junction or is visible on the camera, the ISTMS will pop up an alert after which concerned traffic personnel deployed in the nearby spot will be informed." DCP Yadav also reportedly said that the traffic police are seizing the vehicles on the spot without any excuse.

The report also quoted an officer revealing that the ISTMS had alerted Noida Traffic Police about eight vehicles, including cars, motorcycles and buses on Sunday after the list was uploaded to the system. These vehicles reportedly carried a traffic violation fine of ₹10,80,500. “On Monday morning too, the system alerted about a two-wheeler having around 100 e-challans related to jumping traffic signals and riding without a helmet," the officer reportedly said, adding that the two-wheeler had ₹1.1 lakh pending fine on it. “As we came to know about the hit-list vehicle, nearby traffic police personnel were informed and the two-wheeler was seized," the officer reportedly shared.

The report further stated that according to the data prepared by the Noida Traffic Police, as many as 12,482 vehicles have violated the traffic rules 10 times in a row or more, and 1,042 violated traffic rules 30 times or more in Gautam Budh Nagar. The Noida Traffic Police has reportedly issued a total of 95,229 e-fines for speeding, 75,520 for red-light jumping, and 475 for drunk driving in 2023. The report also stated that a total of 22,14,120 e-fines were issued against 18,87,731 vehicles last year in which traffic police identified 246 vehicles as repeat offenders.

