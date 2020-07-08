The Supreme Court on Wednesday observed that no BS 4 vehicles will be registered if sold after March 31, 2020.

A bench of the Apex Court, headed by Justice Arun Mishra was hearing the matter pertaining to sale of BS 4 vehicles during Covid-19 lockdown, via video conferencing.

The top court recalled its earlier March 27 order allowing sale of BS 4 vehicles for 10 days post lockdown. The Alex Court had back then allowed marginal relief to auto dealers and auto companies, permitting sale of 10 per cent unsold BS 4 inventory.

(Also read: Auto dealers in troubled waters may sink to further depths of despair)

Justice Arun Mishra said, "Please do not take advantage of this court by playing fraud. You have told us no sales have taken place. You are understating your values."

He said, "no vehicle could be registered without our order." "You have sold more than allowed," the court noted.

(Also read: Supreme Court pulls up auto industry bodies for flouting orders on BS 4 vehicles)

KV Vishwanathan, lawyer for FADA, said, the apex court allowed registration in March 2020.

However, the Bench asked how vehicles were sold during lockdown.

"It would be violation of the spirit of the court order if we allow sales after opening of lockdown," the Apex Court said.

This comes as India has decided to switch to the world's cleanest emissions standard from April 1. It has gone straight to Euro 6 emission standards from Euro 4.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.