Nitin Gadkari unveils Surakshit Safar initiative to reduce road accidents

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has unveiled the ‘Surakshit Safar’ initiative by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) in association with Rosmerta Technologies Limited. The initiative aims to reduce road accidents by 50 per cent. The end-to-end mobility solutions was showcased in the Surakshit Safar pavilion at the 2023 Auto Expo by Rosmerta.

It varied from production and commercial stage to eco-friendly scrapping. The company, which launched the very first Automated Testing Centre (ATS) in India, Rosmerta staged the established ATS model on the floor showcasing an automated inspection design integrating the test equipment as a holistic digital road safety solution. This was showcased along with specialized vehicle test lane management software for vehicle fitness certification, without human intervention. This model has already been implemented in nine states.

The company also showcased the Rosmerta Automatic Driving Test Track (ADTT) as another interactive mobility solution that is capable of evaluating driving skills based on video analytics and sensors-based technology. It is an end-to-end automated solution based on image processing in real-time for reliable and high-accuracy results, without any human intervention.

Through this system, the driving skills of the applicants were evaluated on-site with respect to kerb hit, a number of forward, reverse and stoppage, wrong direction as well as the duration of the test, flashing the results in real-time on the display screen.

The company simplifies compliance requirements through digitized journeys of more than 100,000 vehicle registrations on behalf of the end customer in 28 states and union territories in India. The Pollution Under Control (PUC) station at Surakshit Safar pavilion displayed LIVE PUC testing and certification by direct communication with the equipment without any interference from the operator to mitigate the fake emission data.

