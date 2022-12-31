Last year saw 18 people die every hour in road accidents

Published Dec 31, 2022

The year 2021 registered 4,12,432 roads accidents  

Out of this, 1,53,972 lives were claimed while 3,84,448 people were injured

This data has been released by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways  

The data revealed that the number of roads accidents increased by 12.6% on an average against 2020

Fatalities related to road accidents also went up by 1.9% in 2021 against the same time in 2019

The data also revealed that the number of road accidents fell drastically in 2020 mainly due to...

...Covid-19 related lockdowns

The report stated that the victims of the road accidents for 2021 mainly fell in the 18 to 45-year-old age group 

Fatal accidents constitute 34.5% of total accidents in 2021, stated the data  
