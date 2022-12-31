Last year saw 18 people die every hour in road accidents

The year 2021 registered 4,12,432 roads accidents
Out of this, 1,53,972 lives were claimed while 3,84,448 people were injured
This data has been released by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways
The data revealed that the number of roads accidents increased by 12.6% on an average against 2020
Fatalities related to road accidents also went up by 1.9% in 2021 against the same time in 2019
The data also revealed that the number of road accidents fell drastically in 2020 mainly due to...
...Covid-19 related lockdowns
The report stated that the victims of the road accidents for 2021 mainly fell in the 18 to 45-year-old age group
Fatal accidents constitute 34.5% of total accidents in 2021, stated the data